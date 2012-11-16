Raiders fight back to zap Tigers

Dissatisfied with its first half of play, Benjamin Logan found a spark to deliver a second-half comeback and defeat host West Liberty-Salem on Tuesday.

Benjamin Logan’s Cole Jones goes up for a basket as West Liberty-Salem’s Eli McGill (33) and Nick Burden (13) attempt to defend during the first half of their game Tuesday at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders shook off an eight-point halftime deficit to rally in the second half for a 58- 54 non-league victory over the Tigers.

“To have a good record you have to win in a variety of ways,” said Ben Logan head coach Cameron Saylor. “You have to go in and play well every game.

“We were disappointed with our first 16 minutes on offense. We had a lot of turnovers and took some bad shots. We moved the ball better in the second half. We knocked down some big shots and took better care of the ball.”

The Raiders (10-3) withstood three lead changes and three game-tying baskets in the final period before eventually sealing the win in the final minute.

“The fourth quarter was a dog fight,” said Saylor. “We were trading shots back and forth. It was a great game to watch and a lot of fun for the most part. We have to learn how to finish games better, though.”

Ben Logan led 55-54 with 1:02 left to play. A basket by Dalton Rockhold put the Raiders up by three points with 48 seconds remaining.

WL-Salem (8-5) could not answer on its ensuing possession.

Ben Logan was able to tack on a free throw to cap the win.

“Down the stretch we made a lot of plays,” said WLSalem head coach Darrin Leichty. “I can’t fault our effort for that. We did everything we could to make plays, but we needed stops and we couldn’t get those when we needed them.”

For the full story and Complete BASKETBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!