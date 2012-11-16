Chieftains splash past Raiders, Lakers in county tri-meet

Bellefontaine’s boys and girls swim teams came away with first-place finishes Tuesday at the inaugural Logan County trimeet at the Hilliker YMCA.

Seniors from Indian Lake, Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan are shown during a break in Tuesday’s Logan County tri-meet at the Hilliker YMCA. (SUBMITTED PHOTO | KEVIN ANDERSON)

The Chieftain girls won with 86 points, the Raiders were second with with 56 points and the Lakers were third with 19 points. Ft. Loramie also participated and was fourth with six points.

“We had 10 of our 17 girls score individually tonight, winning 7-of-11 events,” said BHS head coach Sharon Lewis. “These girls are on fire. More athletes are stepping up daily to add to the strength of this team and we are able to fill events with multiple scorers. I continue to be impressed by our times and strength despite the difficult workouts we are completing. I’m excited to see where this takes us.”

Bellefontaine won the boys meet by edging Benjamin Logan 60-58. Indian Lake came in third with 42 points.

“All nine of our boys scored this meet, not only in a relay, but as individuals,” said Lewis. “I am so proud of this group of boys. We have learned that without a great deal of depth we have to spread ourselves thin and accept challenging events to score for the team. Tonight was an excellent team effort.”