Bellefontaine girls bowl past Springfield Shawnee for CBC Kenton Trail victory

Bellefontaine’s girls bowling team handled visiting Springfield Shawnee 2,207-1,520 on Tuesday during a Central Buckeye Conference match at T-P Lanes.

The Lady Chiefs set a new school record for a baker game with a score of 248. That tops the previous mark of 236 set in 2016.

“Considering we had two girls out sick, they did an awesome job and I am so proud of them,” said BHS girls head coach Jane Kline.

Bellefontaine is now 12-2 overall and 10-2 in the CBC.

