'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area football team

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trevor Woodruff, WL-Salem

A junior, Woodruff was extremely efficient in leading the Tigers’ offense. He led the area in passing with 1,930 yards and 23 touchdowns on 144 completions with just three interceptions. The standout signal caller also used his legs to rush for 215 yards and three scores. Woodruff was named special mention all-Ohio. He also earned first-team all-Southwest District honors and first-team Ohio Heritage Conference honors.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

D.J. McDonald, Bellefontaine

A senior, McDonald was the backbone of the Bellefontaine defense from his linebacker spot. The sen- ior piled up 121 tackles, including 60 solo stops. He also recorded 13 tackles for loss, one sack and recovered a fumble. He was named the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division player of the year, first-team all-district and second-team Division III all-Ohio.

