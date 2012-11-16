Friday night hoops roundup

Raiders grab big league win over Urbana

There is still a lot of basketball left to play this season, but Benjamin Logan put itself in a great position in the league race Friday night with a win over host Urbana.

The Raiders knocked off the host Hillclimbers 41-36 and now enjoy a two-game lead in the Mad River division at 5-0 . Ben Logan improves to 9-3 overall.

“This is a big win for us,” said BL head coach Cameron Saylor. “Urbana is really good and to come on the road and grind out a win is big. I’m very proud of our guys and their effort.”

The win allows Ben Logan some breathing room in the second half of the season. Urbana (6- 4) is tied with Graham for second in the division at 3-2.

“This win puts us in great position,” said Saylor. “There is a lot of basketball to play yet, so we need to continue to get better. As for now, we’re right where we want to be.”

Arrows spoil Bellefontaine’s momentum

BY MATT HAMMOND, EXAMINER SPORTS EDITOR

Hosting a team that was mired in an eight-game losing streak, a third straight win for Bellefontaine seemed like a likely proposition Friday.

Bellefontaine’s Grant Smith goes to the basket during Friday’s home game against Tecumseh. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Tecumseh had other plans. The Arrows played with a surge of energy from the start and the Chiefs could not match that intensity in a 60-53 loss. Bellefontaine, which was coming off back-to-back wins, falls to 2-8 overall and 0-4 in the Central Buckeye Conference.

The Arrows improve to 2-9, 1-4.

“We got out toughed and out played,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “They came out and wanted it more than we did.

“We let our guard down. We can’t afford to let our guard down against a team that plays as hard and as tough as Tecumseh does.”

Ram surprise Tigers 52-44 in OHC battle

West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team saw its fivegame winning streak come to an end Friday as visiting Greeneview beat the Tigers 52-44 in an Ohio Heritage Conference game.

West Liberty-Salem’s Nick Burden goes up for a basket over a Greeneview defender during the first half of their game Friday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Tigers fall to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in the OHC. The Rams improve to 4-8, 2-6.

Miscues proved costly for WL-Salem in the opening quarter as Greeneview capitalized for an 18-13 lead. The Tigers outscored the Rams 10-8 in the second quarter, but still trailed 26-23 at halftime.

Perry uses 21-2 first quarter to set tone against Riverside

Riverside’s boys basketball team found itself playing catch up in a hurry Friday as Lima Perry used a 21-2 first quarter to propel itself to a 77-26 Northwest Central Conference victory.

The Pirates drop to 3-8 overall and 1-3 in the NWCC. The Commodores improve to 9-3, 4-0.

“There’s not much to say after a game like this,” said RHS head coach Seth Bodenmiller.

“Perry just came out and worked us from start to finish. It just looked like we weren’t ready to play and that falls on me. We’re not going to make excuses, so we have to accept this as our reality and get better from here.”

Indian Lake boys can’t hang with Northwestern in second half

Indian Lake’s boys basketball team stayed with visiting Northwestern for one half Friday, but the Warriors pulled away down the stretch for a 56-47 Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division win.

The Lakers slip to 3-9 overall and 1-4 in the CBC Mad River division, while the Warriors move to 4-6, 1-4.

Ridgemont snaps three-game losing streak with win over Polar Bears

Ridgemont’s boys basketball team stayed one step ahead of host Hardin Northern on Friday and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 53-46 Northwest Central Conference win.

The Gophers are now 4-8 overall and 2-2 in the NWCC standings. The Polar Bears drop their record to 2-8, 0-3.

Cardinals remain winless after 64-34 league loss to Southeastern

Triad’s boys basketball team could not overcome a slow start against visiting Southeastern on Friday as the Trojans rolled to a 64-34 win in Ohio Heritage Conference action.

The Cardinals drop to 0-13 on the season and 0-9 in the league. The Trojans even their record to 6-6 and 5-4 in the OHC standings.

For the complete BOYS BASKETBALL COVERAGE, pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!