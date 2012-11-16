Chieftain swimmers win 6-team swim meet

Bellefontaine’s boys and girls swim teams picked up wins Friday during a six-team meet at the Hilliker YMCA.

The Chieftain girls took first with 92 points, Jonathan Alder was second with 30 points and Urbana rounded out the top three with 15 points.

“We saw many of our girls in events outside of their usual, including Vivian Eader taking on the 200 IM, Chloe Reynolds and Amy Fulmer in 100 butterfly and Abby Kite in 100 backstroke,” said Bellefontaine head coach Sharon Lewis. “Each of these girls managed to score in these events. I continue to be extremely proud of the work this team is putting in and excited about the improvements we are seeing meet to meet.”

For the full story and results, pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!