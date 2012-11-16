West Liberty-Salem bowling teams pick up wins over Riverside

West Liberty-Salem’s girls and boys bowling teams defeated Riverside on Friday during a pair of non-league games at T-P Lanes.

The Lady Tigers held off the Pirates 2,001-1,946. Katie Rollins led WL-Salem with games of 167 and 212 for a 379 series, Ashlyn Parks had games of 213 and 149 for a 362 series and Hailee Clifford recorded games of 183 and 160 for a 343 series.

In the boys match, WL-Salem edged Riverside 2,026-2,008.

Isaac Reames and Andrew McCall sparked the Tigers with games of 169, Hunter Smith rolled a game of 135 and Logan Tompkins added a game of 132.

For the Pirates, Spencer Hughes led with a game of 170, Xavier Clerico had a game of 159, Cameron Hill had a game of 155 and Bailey Gammell rolled a game of 143.

