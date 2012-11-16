Lady Chieftains swat Yellow Jackets

Bellefontaine withstood a feisty challenge from Sidney in the first half to come away with a 43-34 non-league victory Thursday night.

Bellefontaine’s Alivia Purtee dribbles toward the basket during Thursday’s game against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Lady Chiefs trailed by 10 points in the second quarter before a 12-0 run saw them jump in front at halftime. Bellefontaine did not give up the lead in the second half.

“I think we were a little sluggish early in the game,” said Bellefontaine head coach Henry Stolly. “There late in the first half we picked up the tempo a little bit. We were able to get some steals and that gave us a spark. We also started to knock down some shots.”

