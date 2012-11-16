Raiders cage Tigers, fall to Cavaliers in tri-meet

Benjamin Logan’s wrestling team hosted a super tri-meet Thursday with West Liberty-Salem, Troy Christian and Coldwater.

ABOVE: Benjamin Logan’s Steele Boysel lifts Coldwater’s Josh Fink into the air during their 160-pound match Thursday at Benjamin Logan Middle School.

ALSO PICTURED IN FRIDAY'S EXAMINER: West Liberty-Salem’s Major Stratton works to escape from Benjamin Logan’s Noah Clark during their 195-pound match. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LABATT)

The Raiders finished 1-1 on the night and the Tigers went 0-2.

Coldwater rallied to beat Ben Logan in the final two matches for a 37-32 victory during the first round. The Raiders bounced back with a 48-12 win over the Tigers in the second round. Troy Christian defeated WL-Salem 50- 6 in a first-round dual.

“We wrestled much better in some areas that we focused on this week in practice,” said Ben Logan head coach Kyle Seeley. “We still need to improve in a few other areas down the stretch that are continuing hurt us in matches. We have five practices next week to get ready for the North Union Invitational.”

For the full story and meet results, pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!