Riverside inducts former golf standouts into its Hall of Fame

Riverside’s boys golf team enjoyed a dynamic run in the early 2000s. That success was recognized again recently when the school’s Hall of Fame inducted three former golfers and three former teams.

Riverside recently inducted three of its former golfers and three former golf teams into the school’s Hall of Fame. Pictured are, from the left: assistant coach Curt Fry, Trenton Feasel, Joe Davis, Perry Kauppinen, Michael Strayer, Matthew Strayer, Seth Green, Brian Conley and head coach Paul Green. Not pictured is Dwight Preston. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Brothers Matthew and Michael Strayer and Perry Kauppinen were inducted as individuals, while the state qualifying teams from 2002, 2003 and 2004 also went into the RHS Hall of Fame.

The 2002 state team featured Brian Conley, Eric Fry, Kauppinen and Matthew and Michael Strayer.

The Pirates went 77-5 and went into the state tournament with an undefeated record.

They won the Northwest Central Conference by 109 strokes.

The 2002 squad also became the first Riverside team to win a sectional tournament and the first to win the district tournament.

The Pirates went on to finish sixth at state. They were the highest finishing public school in the Division III tourney.

The 2003 state squad consisted of Seth Green, Kauppinen, Dwight Preston and Matthew and Michael Strayer.

That team went 76-6, won the NWCC and went undefeated in league league. The Pirates set a school record for 18 holes with a 295 and a nine-hole record with a 136. Riverside won its second straight sectional and district titles before placing fifth at the state tournament, again finishing as the top public school in the Division III field.

