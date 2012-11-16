Chiefs look to make it 3 wins in a row

Following a tough openingseason stretch against some high quality opponents, Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team has settled in.

The Chiefs (2-7 overall, 0-3 in the Central Buckeye Conference) are coming off back-to-back wins after starting the season with seven consecutive losses.

“Our guys have stuck together which makes a big difference,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “We have picked up our aggressiveness to the rim and willingness to rebound.”

Bellefontaine will look to make it three wins in a row Friday when it hosts Tecumseh for a CBC Kenton Trail division contest.

