Chiefs look to make it 3 wins in a row
- Written by MATT HAMMOND
Following a tough openingseason stretch against some high quality opponents, Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team has settled in.
The Chiefs (2-7 overall, 0-3 in the Central Buckeye Conference) are coming off back-to-back wins after starting the season with seven consecutive losses.
“Our guys have stuck together which makes a big difference,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “We have picked up our aggressiveness to the rim and willingness to rebound.”
Bellefontaine will look to make it three wins in a row Friday when it hosts Tecumseh for a CBC Kenton Trail division contest.
GAME PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.
CLICK HERE to subscribe today!
WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!