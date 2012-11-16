Lakers drop Warriors, fall to Wildcats in tri-meet

Indian Lake’s wrestling team went 1-1 in a home tri-meet on Wednesday against Northwestern and Springfield.

Indian Lake’s Nate Cummins works to turn a Northwestern wrestler during their 120-pound match Wednesday at Indian Lake High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Wildcats edged the Lakers 34-33 in the first dual, but the Lakers came back to defeat the Warriors 29-24 in the second dual.

“It was a solid night of wrestling,” said IL head coach Ryan Dickson. “We saw some of our young guys get after it and other guys take a step forward. We are getting where we want to be at for the end of the season.”

