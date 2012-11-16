Raiders have opportunity to take full control of Mad River division

If Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team wants to contend for a league title, then winning on the road Friday at Urbana becomes a necessity.

The Raiders currently hold first place in the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division at 4-0, while the Hillclimbers are second at 3-1. A victory Friday would put Ben Logan in the driver’s seat heading into the second half of the season.

“This is a huge game for us,” said BL head coach Cameron Saylor. “Going on the road within the league is always tough and Urbana is a very good basketball team. It’s going to be a tough test and we haven’t won there or beat Urbana in a while. A win would put us two games up on everyone with five to go, which puts us in a good position to contend for a league title.”

HOOPS PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!