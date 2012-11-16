Chieftains slow down Raiders for 46-40 win

Bellefontaine on Tuesday refused to let Benjamin Logan play at the fast pace it prefers.

Bellefontaine’s Maverick Calton puts up a three-pointer as Benjamin Logan’s Nolan Robson jumps in to defend during Tuesday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The host Chiefs held the Raiders 16 points under their scoring average as they cranked out a 46-40 victory over their Logan County rivals in a Central Buckeye Conference boys crossover basketball game.

Bellefontaine (2-7) has now won back-to-back games after starting the season with seven straight losses.

“We knew the wins would come,” said Bellefontaine senior guard Jack Clement, who scored a game-high 19 points. “We have stayed together and we are just taking it one game at a time.”

The Raiders saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. They fall to 8-3 on the season.

“We wanted to play at a faster pace and Bellefontaine wanted to grind it out,” said Ben Logan head coach Cam Saylor. “Bellefontaine was able to create the pace and that’s why we got the result we did. That’s not the style of basketball we like to play.”

