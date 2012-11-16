Blast into the past: Chiefs to play in iconic hoops venue

Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team is set to make a trip to yesteryear.

The Chieftain players will get a nostalgic taste of old school basketball Saturday, Jan. 19, when they travel to Knightstown, Ind., to face Springfield Shawnee in the gymnasium that served as the home court of the Hickory Huskers in the famous hoops movie “Hoosiers.”

The “Hoosier Gym” in Knightstown, Ind, the facility used as the home court for the Hickory Huskers in the movie “Hoosiers, remains in use to area teams as well as schools from out of state. Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team will have the opportunity to play there Saturday, Jan. 19, in a Central Buckeye Conference contest against Springfield Shawnee. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Knightstown gym, now called “Hoosier Gym,” has served as a community center since being used for the film. It is open for use by the local community as well as being opened up to schools from outside the area.

Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton and Shawnee coach Chris McGuire crossed paths with a representative of the facility during a basketball camp last summer in Ft. Wayne.

“He asked us if we would be interested in playing a game there,” said Calton. “We both loved the idea. Normally they try to find a local team in Indiana for you to play, but neither one of us had an open date on our schedule, so Chris and I came up with the idea of playing each other there.”

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!