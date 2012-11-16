Triad surprises Lakers 52-51 in OT

Triad’s girls basketball team took one hit after another Monday, but held on to knock off host Indian Lake 52-51 in overtime.

The Cardinals (5-6) dressed just seven players.

Triad’s Cati LeVan (13) goes between Indian Lake’s Kaitlyn Boberg (23), left, and Kaylee Shelton (24) for a basket during the first half of their game Monday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

“We were already down three players with injuries, and today one of our starters was out with the flu, leaving us only seven that dressed,” said Triad head coach Jeff Merklin. “To go up to Indian Lake and get a win shows what a really good group of girls we have this year.”

In a nip-and-tuck battle, Triad edged Indian Lake 15-13 in the first quarter and the Cardinals went on to lead by one point (23-22) at halftime.

