Tigers fend off Eagles for OHC victory

Host West Liberty-Salem fought off a scrappy Madison Plains team in the second half to pull away for a 62-44 victory in an Ohio Heritage Conference boys basketball game Friday night.

West Liberty-Salem’s Caleb Siegenthaler puts up a shot during the first half of Friday’s home game against Madison Plains. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers improve to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the OHC, while the Golden Eagles drop to 2-8, 2-5.

Madison Plains put up a battle in the first half as the Tigers led 14-12 after one quarter and 27-22 at halftime.

However, the Tigers seized the momentum over the final two periods.

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!