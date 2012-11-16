Lakers knock off Graham

Indian Lake’s boys basketball team got the new year off to a good start Friday with a 71-65 victory over visiting Graham in a Central Buckeye Conference contest.

Indian Lake’s Nate Reichert, right, puts the ball up over a Graham defender during Friday’s game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

It was the first league win of the season for the Lakers, who improve to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the CBC. The Falcons drop to 8-3, 2-2.

The Lakers were balanced with their scoring as four players scored 12 points apiece.

That group included Zander Barnes, Clay Jacobs, Austin Parker and Nate Reichert.

Also aiding the victory were Ethan Parker with nine points, Bryce Ramsey with eight points and Luke Jackson with six points.

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!