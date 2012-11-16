Lady Chiefs stop 4-game losing streak with win over Shawnee

Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team stopped its fourgame losing streak with a 39-26 victory over visiting Springfield Shawnee in Central Buckeye Conference action Thursday night.

Bellefontaine’s Lexxi Gorham tries to dribble past Springfield Shawnee’s Hannah Beers during Thursday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs improve their record to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the CBC, while the Braves drop to 4-5, 0-4.

A closely contested first half saw Bellefontaine trail 6-5 after one quarter before it moved in front 17-15 at halftime.

The Chiefs took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Braves 13-3 to lead 30-18.

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!