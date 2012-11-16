Lady Chiefs stop 4-game losing streak with win over Shawnee

Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team stopped its fourgame losing streak with a 39-26 victory over visiting Springfield Shawnee in Central Buckeye Conference action Thursday night.

BHSShawneegirls

Bellefontaine’s Lexxi Gorham tries to dribble past Springfield Shawnee’s Hannah Beers during Thursday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs improve their record to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the CBC, while the Braves drop to 4-5, 0-4.

A closely contested first half saw Bellefontaine trail 6-5 after one quarter before it moved in front 17-15 at halftime.

The Chiefs took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Braves 13-3 to lead 30-18.

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner
CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!