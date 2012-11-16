Chiefs break through for 1st win

Dinovo’s late 3 helps BHS get past Trojans

Bellefontaine’s Declan Ashcraft, right, battles with Troy’s Caillou Monroe for a loose ball during Wednesday’s game in Troy. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

TROY — When the going got tough this time, Bellefontaine refused to crumble.

Learning from earlier experiences this season in games that slipped away in the late stages, the Chiefs found a way to get the job done in crunch time for a 65-62 victory over host Troy in a non-league boys basketball game Wednesday night.

The win snapped a streak of seven losses to begin the season.

It came over a solid Troy squad that entered the game with a 4-3 record.

“I feel great for the guys,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “It’s hard to keep telling them to work hard and stick with it when they don’t have a win to reward their efforts.

“Over the past few days I received some good feedback from some friends and coaches I’ve worked with. They said to keep it positive. I don’t think I did a great job of that the last couple of games. That is my job, to make sure we stay positive. I thought the guys did a great job of remaining positive tonight, especially when it got tight at the end.”

