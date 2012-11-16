Raiders deliver another thriller with comeback win over NW

Friday night boys basketball round-up

Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team picked up another dramatic Central Buckeye Conference win Friday as it rallied in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Northwestern 60-52.

Benjamin Logan’s Nolan Robson grabs a rebound during Friday’s home game against Northwestern. (PHOTO | KEVIN ANDERSN)

The Raiders, who rallied for an overtime win over Graham last Friday, trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter. However, they outscored the Warriors 21-9 in the final period to pull out the victory.

The win moves Ben Logan to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division, while the Warriors slide to 2-3, 0-3.

Northwestern was in front for a good chunk of Friday’s game. The Warriors led 16-10 after the first quarter and 30-28 at halftime.

The visitors then held a 43-39 lead after three quarters.

The Raiders’ Nolan Robson took charge in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of his team’s 21 points as Ben Logan ran away down the stretch.

Robson finished with a gamehigh 21 points. Cole Jones scored 15 points and Bryce Schmidt chipped in eight points.

Evan Noffke sparked Northwestern with 18 points and Korbin Spencer had 10 points.

In junior varsity action, Ben Logan defeated Northwestern 48-40.

Robbie Smith led the Raiders with 11 points and Landen Hunt had 10 points.

The freshman game also went to Ben Logan, which prevailed 46-21.

Alec Rodenberger fueled the Raiders with 12 points and Kaden Arn had 11 points.

Ben Logan travels to Triad on Friday for a local non-league meeting.

Tigers push the pace to blitz Indians

BY THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF

West Liberty-Salem’s Jack Eggleston fights to bring in a rebound against Mechanicsburg’s Blake Sadowski during the first half of their game Friday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

An up-tempo scoring attack powered West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team past visiting Mechanicsburg 63-36 in Ohio Heritage Conference action Friday night.

The Tigers move their record to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the OHC North division, while the Indians fall to 2-4, 1-3.

“I felt like our intensity was good from start to finish,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “We were able to rebound the ball and push the pace, which has been a point of emphasis.”

Red Raiders use size advantage to wear down Chiefs

BY MATT HAMMOND, EXAMINER SPORTS EDITOR | mhammond@examiner.org

LONDON — Bellefontaine’s lack of size was exposed by a long and physical London team here Friday night.

Bellefontaine’s Brett Belser dribbles past London’s Jainaz Cameron during their game Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Red Raiders, who start a pair of 6-6 players, were able to wear down the smaller Chiefs for a 54-36 victory in a Central Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

“That has been an issue and it will continue to be an issue,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton of his team’s struggles against bigger opponents. “We can’t do anything about it. We can try to throw different traps at them like we did tonight, but they are so long they could throw right over them. Once they got the ball inside it was a real struggle.”

Riverside edged by Lehman Catholic 46-44 in NWCC clash

BY THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF

Self-inflicted errors prevented Riverside from getting a win Friday night as visiting Lehman pulled out a 46-44 victory in a Northwest Central Conference boys basketball game.

Riverside’s John Zumberger (5) fends off a Lehman Catholic defender as he looks to drive the ball during the third quarter of their game Friday in DeGraff. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

“When you play in a close game, every possession matters,” said Riverside head coach Seth Bodenmiller.

“Unfortunately, we made a few poor decisions in the second quarter tonight that took us from a four-point lead to a fourpoint deficit. Lehman was able to hold onto that lead for the rest of the game.”

Second-half drought trips up Lakers in 61-46 loss to North Union

BY THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF

A slow start to the second half haunted Indian Lake’s boys basketball team Friday as host North Union capitalized for a 61-46 win in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division play.

The loss drops the Lakers to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division. The Wildcats are now 4-1, 2-1.

North Union held a sixpoint cushion at halftime (26-20). A rough third quarter put Indian Lake in a bigger hole.

The Wildcats outscored the Lakers 12-5 to take a 38-25 lead.

Rams keep Gophers at bay for 64-44 win

BY THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF

Host Upper Scioto steadily added to its lead as the night went on to defeat Ridgemont 64-44 in a Northwest Central Conference boys basketball game Friday night.

The Gophers fall to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the NWCC, while the Rams move to 4-2, 2-0.

USV held a 14-9 lead after the opening quarter and the Rams pushed it to seven points (28-21) at halftime.

