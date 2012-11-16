Down 14 after 3, Raiders fight back to bounce Falcons in OT

Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team turned a 14-point fourth quarter deficit into a onepoint overtime win Friday against visiting Graham.

Benjamin Logan’s Nolan Robson goes up for a basket past two Graham defenders during the first quarter of their game Friday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Raiders used a fourthquarter surge to tie the game at 62-62 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Garrett Allen hit a free throw to break a 69-69 tie with 15 seconds left and the Raiders held on for a 70-69 victory in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division thriller.

“We just continued to battle,” said Ben Logan head coach Cameron Saylor. “We were down 14 points after three quarters and kept cutting into their lead. It was a great team win and I’m very proud of our guys. Graham is a very good team.”

