Bellefontaine 'Examiner' All-area girls golf team

Golfer of the year — Mailiis Simovart, Ben Logan

Junior Mailiis Simovart added another memorable chapter to her career with an outstanding season. She set a school record for nine holes with a round of 34. She shot a 79 at the Central Buckeye Conference preseason tournament and had an 81 at the postseason tourney. She sparked the Raiders to a seventhplace finish at the state tournament. On the season, Simovart averaged 39.08 for nine holes.

