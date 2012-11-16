Tigers defuse Rockets for 30-20 victory
- Written by MATT HAMMOND
West Liberty-Salem used a suffocating defensive effort to overcome a slow offensive start Thursday against Anna.
West Liberty-Salem’s Grace Estes goes in for a layup during Thursday’s home game against Anna. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)
The visiting Rockets managed only eight buckets on the night as the Tigers pulled away in the second half for a 30-20 non-league victory.
WL-Salem is now 4-3 on the season, while the Rockets drop to 4-1.
The Tigers held Anna guard Ella Doseck, who came in averaging over 20 points per game, to just two points.
WL-Salem collected 12 steals and forced 27 Anna turnovers. “Our defensive effort by far was what won the game for us,” said WL-Salem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “I thought our girls did a really good job with Doseck. I think she was averaging about 25 points.”
