Pirates show grit in 46-30 win over Gophers

A tenacious defensive pres- ence made the difference for Riverside’s girls basketball team Thursday.

Riverside’s Dana Jones (23) puts up a shot against Ridgemont’s Brooke Nelson (22) and Faith Jenkins (3) during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday at Riverside High school. Jones led all scorers with 19 points in the Pirates’ 46-30 win. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Pirates forced 30 turnovers and recorded 25 steals to turn back visiting Ridgemont 46-30 in a local Northwest Central Conference battle.

“We’ve been emphasizing playing defense the entire time, in addition to getting turnovers,” said RHS head coach Bryce Hodge. “That is what won us the game tonight.”

The Gophers only trailed by six at halftime (22-16), but a constant defensive attack caused turnover after turnover and wore down Ridgemont over the course of the second half.

“We didn’t take care of the ball very well,” said Ridgemont head coach Tim Weyant. “We are missing some chemistry right now. Who goes where and who does what is something we still have to figure out.”

