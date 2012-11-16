Action heats up for local teams

We are three weeks into the high school wrestling season and it feels like all of the atten- tion has been elsewhere. National prep tournaments like Ironman and college action from Ohio State has drawn the eye of most fans.

The area wrestling teams have eased into the season with limited appearances so far. However, that will change this weekend as all of the local squads will be in action.

Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan will compete in invita- tional tournaments, while Indian Lake, West Liberty-Salem and Triad are at dual meets.

