'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area boys golf team

Golfer of the year — Ethan Ricketts, Ben Logan

Ethan Ricketts enjoyed a stellar sophomore season for the Raiders. Ricketts recorded an area-best 40.2 nine-hole average. He was the team’s medalist in 20 of 22 matches and was the overall match medalist seven times. He fired a 72 during the Ben Logan Raider Invitational. He had an 83 at the Division II sectional tournament and followed that with an 85 at the district tourney

