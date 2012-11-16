Stingy defense helps Lady Chiefs trip up Indian Lake

Bellefontaine used a blue collar defensive effort to grind out a win over Indian Lake on Wednesday.

Bellefontaine’s Chalony Tolliver goes up for a basket as Indian Lake’s Kristen Young defends during Wednesday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The host Chiefs held the Lakers to seven first-half points en route to a 32-27 victory in a Central Buckeye Conference crossover game.

Bellefontaine improves to 4-1 on the season, while the Lakers drop to 5-2.

“We felt our defensive intensity and alertness, especially in the first half, set the tone,” said Bellefontaine head coach Henry Stolly. “We were extremely active and our girls did a nice job of sticking to our defensive game plan. Offensively, we were a little sluggish at times and need to do a better job of securing the ball.”

Indian Lake head coach Nathaniel Tennant pointed to the rebounding battle as the dif- ference in the game.

“Bellefontaine did a great job of crashing the offensive boards and that was a major factor in deciding this game,” said Tennant.

