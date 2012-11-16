Lady Tigers rally in final seconds to stun Redskins

A tough early season schedule is starting to pay dividends for West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar goes up for a shot against two Ft. Loramie defenders during the second half of their game Monday at WL-Salem High School. Hollar made a pair of game-winning free throws in the Tigers’ 44-43 win. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

After losing their first three games to talented teams, the Tigers were able to grab a big win Monday by rallying to clip visiting Ft. Loramie 44-43 in a non-league thriller.

“After those first three games we battled, but came up short,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Dennis McIntosh. “We were in every one of those games up until the fourth quarter. It’s just good to get a win and to have everyone healthy and playing now.”

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!