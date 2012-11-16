'Bellefontaine Examiner': All-area girls cross country team

Female runner of the year - Megan Adams, WL-Salem

A freshman, Megan Adams had a sensational season for the Big Orange this fall. She placed eighth at the Division III state cross country meet to earn all-Ohio honors and helped lead her team to a fourthplace finish. Adams won an individual regional title and was runner-up at the district race. She was named the Ohio Heritage Conference runner of the year, which made her the third straight Tiger girl to earn that honor. Adams ran a season best and area best time of 18:41. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

