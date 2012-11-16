Bellefontaine girls win Kenton Ridge swim meet

Raider girls take fourth, Chieftain boys fifth

Bellefontaine’s girls swimming team ran away with the championship Sunday during the Kenton Ridge Invitational in Springfield.

The Lady Chiefs piled up 293 points to easily finish ahead of second-place Kenton Ridge (235.5).

Benjamin Logan’s girls had a good day as well, taking fourth with 119 points. Indian Lake’s girls were ninth out of 12 teams with 33 points.

On the boys side, Bellefontaine took fifth with 73 points. Springfield won the meet, Kenton Ridge was second, Shawnee finished third and Indian Lake’s boys were fourth. Ben Logan’s boys took seventh.

