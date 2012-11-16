'Bellefontaine Examiner': All-area boys cross country team

Runner of the year — Dylan Lauck, WL-Salem

A freshman, Lauck made an immediate impact for the Big Orange this fall. He became the fastest freshman in program history during the 5K era and was the fastest freshman in Division III this season. Lauck ran a season best of 16:30, which moved him to fourth on the school’s all-time 5K list. Lauck finished fourth at the Ohio Heritage Conference meet to earn first-team honors. In the postseason, he finished eighth at the district meet, fourth at the regional meet and placed 17 at the Division III state meet to earn all-Ohio honors. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

