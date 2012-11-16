Pirates overwhelm Polar Bears for 53-13 victory

Riverside’s girls basketball team stifled host Hardin Northern on Thursday and ran away with a 53-13 victory in Northwest Central Conference action.

The win moves the Pirates to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the NWCC.

“I’m proud of the girls’ effort,” said RHS head coach Bryce Hodge. “We finished with 22 steals as a team and only 12 turnovers. Turnovers were a big point of emphasis this off-season and our girls have bought in and are taking better care of the ball.

“We still have plenty of room for improvement, but I’m proud of the progress we’ve made since late October. We need to continue to get better daily so we can continue to accomplish our goals as a team.”

