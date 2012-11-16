Jimmy Mac Duals facing obstacles

If anyone tells you putting a wrestling tournament together is easy, they are not being truthful. A lot goes on behind the scenes that people do not see, and it does not always go according to plan.

When you run a tournament, sometimes plans have to change on the fly.

That is the case for Bellefontaine and its annual Jimmy Mac Duals. The eighth edition of the tournament is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The format will look much different from the past.

This had been a 10-team dual tournament with five rounds of wrestling.

However, the format for the Jimmy Mac Duals has changed. Because of difficulty locating teams to compete, the tournament was set to be scaled back to six teams this year.

But two teams backed out last week for different reasons, leaving just four teams in the field.

