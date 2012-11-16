Chiefs face tough CBC opener against defending champion Pioneers

After facing the challenge of facing Sidney and its star guard Andre Gordon in Tuesday’s season opener, Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team has another sizable task awaiting Friday.

The Chiefs travel to Plain City to face Jonathan Alder in a Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division game. The Pioneers won the Kenton Trail title last year and have a bulk of that team back this season.

“They are probably the most fundamentally sound team we will play all season,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton of the Pioneers. “We are excited to move on (from Tuesday’s loss to the Yellow Jackets) and get back at it. They are the defending league champs and it’s the first league game. Our kids are looking forward to this opportunity.”

COMPLETE GAME PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!