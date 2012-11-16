Ben Logan hoping to halt Indian Lake’s recent domination of their rivalry

After getting their feet wet with a few non-conference games to start the season, the Indian Lake and Benjamin Logan boys basketball teams are primed to get league play off to a good note.

The two area squads are set to renew their annual Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division series Friday at Ben Logan. It will be the first league game for both teams.

“Any time Indian Lake and Ben Logan play the atmosphere is great,” said IL head coach Zach Overturf. “It doesn’t matter what the sport is, the kids on both sides really enjoy getting after each other.”

Indian Lake has dominated the series in recent years, winning the last eight games over the past four seasons. Ben Logan is hoping to end that streak Friday.

“I’ve played in this game and have now coached in it as well,” said Ben Logan head coach Cameron Saylor. “This is a great rivalry. The kids really get amped up for this game and I expect to see both teams ready to go.

“Being our first league game, it will be critical to play well and get conference play started out with a win. My hope is both communities come out to support these kids. It should be fun.”

COMPLETE HOOPS PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!