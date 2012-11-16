Chieftain bowlers sweep Raiders in CBC action

Bellefontaine’s boys and girls bowling teams grabbed wins over Benjamin Logan on Wednesday in a pair of Central Buckeye Conference matches at T-P Lanes.

The Chieftain girls edged the Raiders, who qualified to the state tournament last season, by nine pins to win 2,244-2,235. That keeps BHS perfect at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the CBC, while the Raiders slide to 3-2, 1-2.

“This was a really close match and both teams struggled to get a string of strikes together,” said BHS girls head coach Jane Kline. “Our spare shooting was not the best. This match came right down to the last couple frames of the last baker, but we managed to hang on and come out with a win.”

