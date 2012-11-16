Lakers get tough in gritty win over Tigers

Through its first two games, Indian Lake’s boys basketball team had not played with the lead.

Indian Lake’s Nathan Reichert puts up a shot against West LIberty-Salem’s Holden Nease during the second half of their game Tuesday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

On Tuesday, the Lakers got in front and refused to let up as they wrestled out a 59-53 win over host West Liberty-Salem in a non-league contest.

“We played pretty tough,” said IL head coach Zach Overturf. “Hats off to West Liberty. We were up 12 points in the third and they came back at the end. We knew they weren’t going away.

“Our guys stepped up. We made mistakes, but we’re still working and we’ll get where we want to be.”

Trailing by one point (27-26) at halftime, Indian Lake rallied in the third quarter to put WL-Salem on its heels. The Lakers used a 15-6 run to take a 42-32 advantage and rode it the rest of the way for their first win.

A scrappy WL-Salem squad (1-1) cut the lead to five points on several occasions in the final minutes of the game, but the Tigers couldn’t get any closer.

“I’m not sure what the problem was,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “We couldn’t get a stop in the third quarter and they were controlling the rebounding.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!