Benjamin Logan’s Arn to continue swim career at IUPUI

Benjamin Logan’s swim program has seen tremendous growth over the past four years. Senior Macy Arn has been a key reason for that.

Benjamin Logan’s Macy Arn on Tuesday signed her national letter of intent to swim at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis. She was joined by, from the left, father Brad Arn, mother and coach Jessica Arn and brother Kaden Arn. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A two-time state qualifier, Arn has decided to continue her swimming career by signing with Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis, an NCAA Division I program.

“I always wanted to swim at that high of a level,” said Arn. “I didn’t know where or if it would happen to be Division I, but I’m happy that it is.”

Arn has helped lead the Raiders to two Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championships. Individually, she has made two trips to the Division II state meet and holds numerous program records.

“We are super proud,” said Ben Logan swim coach and Macy’s mother, Jessica Arn. “She has worked so hard inside and outside of the pool to make this dream come true. She has so much dedication and a great attitude. Macy is always pushing herself to be the best she can be. She is very coachable, listens and makes adjustments quickly.”

