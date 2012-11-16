McGill steps down as Pirates’ football coach

McGILL

Tim McGill’s second stint as Riverside’s football coach has come to an end.

McGill on Monday revealed he informed the school and his players that he is stepping down after leading the program for the last six years.

“When I was approached about taking the program back over, I told the administration I would coach for six years and then decide after that on a year-to-year basis,” said McGill. “My wife and I have four young daughters and I’m ready to be more involved in their activities. Nobody is the coach forever and I think that the program is on a good foundation.

“The ideals of hard work and consistency have been established. I feel that with our junior high having a great season, and talented young men coming up through the system, the time is right for another coach to establish relationships and expectations for his program.”

