Pirates unable to keep pace with Raiders in opener

Ben Logan rolls to 67-42 win in county matchup

Benjamin Logan’s Nolan Robson, center, puts up a shot as Riverside’s Lane Willoby, left, is knocked off-balance during the second half of Friday’s game at Riverside. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Benjamin Logan’s up-tempo attack rattled Riverside early and it could not recover.

The visiting Raiders used some stifling defensive pressure to force Riverside miscues, and Ben Logan took advantage for a 67-42 non-league victory.

Prior to the varsity contest, a ceremony was conducted to honor longtime Riverside educator Kenny Truster. The Pirates’ home court will now be known as Kenny Truster Gymnasium.

Once the game tipped off, it was dominated by the Raiders.

“We were able to get the game into our pace,” said Ben Logan head coach Cam Saylor. “We were able to speed up the game with our press and that really helped us.”

Ben Logan raced to a 20-8 lead after one quarter and opened up a 25-point cushion (40-15) at halftime.

The Pirates were plagued by 11 turnovers in the first half and 21 for the game.

“Coming in, we wanted to be the team to set the tone,” said Riverside head coach Seth Bodenmiller. “We wanted to come out with a lot of energy and have them adjust to us, but obviously that didn’t happen.

“I didn’t think it was nerves. We talked before the game about nerves not being a bad thing. Sometimes good things can come from nerves. But I thought we played scared, and that is never a positive thing.”

