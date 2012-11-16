Local wrestling scene to have a different look this season

A lot can happen in a year.

During the course of the offseason there were numerous changes that impacted the look of the local wrestling scene.

There was a juggling of the coaching staff at Bellefontaine. Brady Hiatt, who enjoyed a successful run at Mechanicsburg with several state champion wrestlers, is the new head coach. After serving as the head coach the past four seasons, I am now working under Hiatt as an assistant.

There are also some notable differences on the local wrestling schedule this winter.

The Logan County tri-meet, featuring Bellefontaine, Benjamin and Indian Lake, has been scrapped.

The annual event which featured the three Logan County squads rotating their tri-meet on a yearly basis was the main early-season attraction for local wrestling enthusiasts.

However, because of differing perspectives among the head coaches and also some scheduling conflicts, it was decided to move away from the meet this season.

Personally, I always enjoyed the county tri and thought it was a great way to put Logan County wrestling on display. But things evolve, and just because something is done a certain way doesn’t mean it has to continue that way.

The Central Buckeye Conference meet will also be expanding back to 12 teams.

