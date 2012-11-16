Pirates, Raiders open season with local battle

The venue has changed, but the opening-weekend battle between Riverside and Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball teams will continue.

In the recent past, the Pirates and Raiders have played in Ben Logan’s Tip-Off Classic. That event was canceled this season because of scheduling conflicts, but the two local squads still wanted to face each other.

They kick off the regular season Friday at Riverside High School for a non-league game at 7:30 p.m.

“I really want to see our guys come out and get off to a good start,” said Riverside head coach Seth Bodenmiller. “We’ve had to battle some injuries, but we’re finally starting to put some of those pieces back together. With the amount of experience we have, I’m hoping that we are able to fight some of the firstgame nerves early and just play with confidence.”

Ben Logan defeated Riverside last season 57-38 in the consolation game of the Tip-Off Classic. Raider head coach Cameron Saylor hopes to see another spirited effort on Friday.

“I’d like to see us come out and play with confidence from the start,” said Saylor. “You never fully know what to expect in Game 1, but I’d like to see us play the game at the pace we want it.”