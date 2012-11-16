Chiefs hang on to clip Riverside in opener

A scrappy Riverside team made the final few minutes unexpectedly uncomfortable for Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team in the season opener Tuesday night.

Bellefontaine’s Hannah Rader shoots between Riverside’s Leah Kelsey, left and Shelby Giles during Tuesday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The host Chiefs led by 18 points early in the fourth quarter, but a 14-0 Riverside run cut Bellefontaine’s cushion to four with 1:46 remaining.

However, Bellefontaine hit three of four free-throw attempts in the final 1:11 to hold on for a 44-37 non-league victory.

“Our half-court offense struggled there in the fourth quarter,” said Bellefontaine head coach Henry Stolly. “They were able to trap us along the sidelines and force us into some mistakes. We didn’t do a good job of keeping the ball in the middle of the floor.”

In their first game under new head coach Bryce Hodge, the Pirates trailed by 17 (30-13) at halftime and could not make up any ground in the third quarter to stay behind by 17 (39-22) entering the fourth quarter.

But the final period was a different story.

A frenzied defensive effort and some hot shooting propelled Riverside to an impressive rally.

“We dug ourselves a hole, but it was good to see the girls finish,” said Hodge. “We woke up in the fourth quarter and started to play great defense. That is something we have to do for four quarters, not just one.

“I think (the way the game finished) is a good for our confidence. It showed the girls we can always be in the game if we play the way we are capable of playing.”

