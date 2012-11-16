Bellefontaine bowlers top Indian Lake in local matchup

Bellefontaine’s boys and girls bowling team opened the season with convincing wins over Indian Lake on Tuesday in Central Buckeye Conference action at TP Lanes.

The Chieftain boys rolled past the Lakers 2,604-2,045. The Chieftain girls dropped the Lakers 2,093-1,755.

“I’m very proud of the way the boys started their season, but we need to connect our baker games a bit stronger,” said BHS boys head coach Tammy Overholser.

