Local swimmers shine in dual meet against Champaign County YMCA

The Bellefontaine Hilliker YMCA swim team turned in numerous first-place finishes during a dual meet with the Champaign County YMCA squad on Sunday.

Highlighting the local team was Brooklyne Kuntz, who won the 25 backstroke, 25 breaststroke and 50 freestyle in the 8-and-under girls division. She also qualified in the 50 freestyle for the AA Championships in March.

Also in the girls 8-and-under division, Kaydence Cox was second in the 25 butterfly and Fiona Sweeney was first in the 25 butterfly and first in the 25 freestyle.

