Ben Logan boys bowling team beats Pirates in season opener

Benjamin Logan’s boys bowling team started the season with a non-league win over Riverside 2,499-1,803 on Monday at T-P Lanes.

Devon Snider led the Raiders with games of 190 and 195 for a 385 series, Austin Billingsley had games of 169 and 189 for a 358 series and Timmy Porter had games of 170 and 183 for a 353 series.

In junior varsity action, Ben Logan defeated Riverside 1,898-1,557. For the Raiders, Kyle Linebaugh rolled games of 153 and 162 for a 315 series and Zach Borger added games of 148 and 167 for a 315 series.

Ben Logan travels to Northwestern on Tuesday, Nov. 27, for a Central Buckeye Conference contest.