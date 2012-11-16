Tigers’ Hollar signs with West Virginia University

Competitive by nature, Gabby Hollar was driven to become one of the best girls soccer players in the state of Ohio. College coaches took notice and she now has the opportunity to play on a big stage in college.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer at West Virginia University. Looking on are, from the left, front: mother Kim Hollar and father Aaron Hollar; and back: club coach Steve Locker and WL-Salem head coach Andy Cotrell. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Hollar, who was recently named the Ohio Division III player of the year, signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play at West Virginia University, one of the premiere Division I women’s programs in the country.

“Its an incredible feeling to sign with them,” said Hollar. “I have a lot of hard work ahead of me, but I want to see how good I can be and they’ll give me that opportunity.

“Ever since I was young, soccer was my first love. I knew I wanted to continue it if I could, and at the Division I level. I’m blessed to have this opportunity.”

“It’s a great opportunity for her,” said WL-Salem girls head soccer coach Andy Cotrell. “She has put a lot of hard work in over the years. To see her be rewarded for that with a scholarship shows that with ability, hard work and putting in effort over time, good things can happen.”

