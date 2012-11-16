Tigers’ Hollar named Division III Ohio player of the year

Three area boys receive second-team all-state honors

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar, shown in a game this fall, has been selected the Division III all- Ohio player of the year by the state soccer coaches association. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

Gabby Hollar’s relentless work ethic helped her achieve the state’s highest honor this fall.

The West Liberty-Salem senior was recently named the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Division III player of the year.

“I am extremely proud of Gabby,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Andy Hollar. “She has put in so much time and effort to get to an elite level, and to see her be rewarded for this is outstanding. The great thing about Gabby is she is a better person than a soccer player. That is what I respect about her the most.”

Hollar also earned first-team honors to go with her player of the year award. This marks the third time in her career being named to the all-Ohio first team. Hollar has verbally committed to play Division I soccer at West Virginia University.

The Tiger star finished her career with 99 goals and 32 assists. This season, Hollar tallied 25 goals and six assists despite missing a handful of games to start the year because of injury.

“Gabby prepares every day in practice as if the next game is the biggest game of her life,” said Hollar. “It doesn’t matter who her opponent is, she always prepares the same way. This work ethic along with her talent is what makes her an elite player.

“I would say her competitiveness makes her special. Gabby is the ultimate competitor, and coupled with her ability and work ethic, this is why she is the best in the state. Her ability to compete at every practice and every game is what sets her apart from her peers.”

Complete story and photos in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!