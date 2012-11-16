Lauck earns spot on podium for WL-S boys

HEBRON — With sights set on landing on the podium, West Liberty-Salem’s boys cross country team entered the Division III state meet with lofty goals and big expectations.

West Liberty-Salem’s Dylan Lauck races toward the finish line during the boys Division III state meet. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

Unfortunately, the Big Orange were unable to have the race they were hoping for and finished 13th out of 20 teams here Saturday at National Trail Raceway.

Ft. Loramie won the Division III state championship with 127 points and Summit Country Day was the runner-up with 145 points. Both teams came out of the Troy regional, which the Tigers also qualified from.

A bitter pill to swallow was the fact WL-Salem had beaten Ft. Loramie at the district meet three weeks ago.

“We’re definitely disappointed,” said WL-Salem boys head coach Mike Louden. “We had some lofty goals coming in, but we wouldn’t change those goals. Ft. Loramie won and Country Day was second. We were right there with them all season. We just didn’t have our best race today.”

